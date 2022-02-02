U.S. restaurant sales predicted to hit $898 billion in 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa - As industries work to emerge from the pandemic, restaurants are expecting a huge comeback in 2022.
The National Restaurant Association is predicting a whopping $898 billion in sales nationwide this year, returning to a trajectory that was last seen prior to the start of the pandemic in March 2020, despite food and labor costs increasing.
Luis Garcia, the longtime owner of the Mr. Taco food truck and The Happy Donkey, recently opened Lulu's Margaritas Bar and Grill. With sales already strong for his business, he predicts brighter days ahead for the industry.
"I think things would be better for everybody. We'll able to work through this. Everything's looking to be normal."
Though the last couple of years have been rough, he feels the uptick in sales may warrant a better environment for hopefuls wanting to open a restaurant.
"When you start a new business, there's so many things to do. Paperwork, permits, money to invest. But we have to work hard to reach our goal."
Despite the sales numbers, the association notes in their report that sales remain, in inflation adjusted dollars, about 11% below where they were prior to the pandemic. In addition, they expect the industry workforce to grow by 400,000 jobs, as well as pent up demand for restaurant services increasing, though supply delays are expected to continue through 2022.