Two teens sentenced for double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two teens have been sentenced for a double-stabbing in North Iowa while a third is still facing trial.
Dominic Lee Fogarty, 18 of Rowan, and Jaden Charles Edel, 19 of Belmond, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury for an incident on April 1, 2021, in Mason City where a juvenile male and an adult male were attacked in the area of 15th Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Mason City police said one victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.
David Daniel Gordon, 18 of Belmond has pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery and willful injury for his alleged role in the attack. He is scheduled to stand trial on March 15.
Fogarty and Edel have both been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $4,513.87 in damages. They both received deferred judgments, which means these convictions will be removed from their record if they successfully complete their probation.