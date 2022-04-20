Two teens hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision Wednesday morning

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two people went to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Sarah Sokol, 17 of Ventura, was driving east on 300th Street and Brenna Furst, 22 of Clear Lake, was northbound on Balsam Avenue. The two collided in the intersection around 7:41 am after the Sheriff’s Office said Sokol failed to stop at the stop sign.
The crash caused both vehicles to end up in the northeast ditch. Sokol and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says all involved were wearing their seat belts.
This collision remains under investigation.