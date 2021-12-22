Two prominent counties looking to fill its public health leadership position

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cerro Gordo County will soon join Olmsted County in the pursuit of hiring a new Public Health Director.
Olmsted County's former Director Graham Briggs stepped down from his post earlier this month to pursue other interests, according to the county.
County Administrator Heidi Welsch said Briggs departure has not changed much and that Incident Commander Denise Daniels will continue to lead COVID-19 response efforts.
"She is going to see us through Omicron. So, you know I think it is fair to say that everyone is tired and stressed. It is important to note that that our staff are tired but the fact that that position is vacant is not going to make a difference," Welsch said.
Acting Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft said people should not be worried about a vacant position.
"We have got deputy directors in this department that are as smart as they come. They can each be directors themselves and so my vacancy and my leaving is not going to leave this department in a bad way," Hanft said.
Hanft said his last day as the Public Health Director will be Jan. 12.