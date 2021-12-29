Toys for Tots North Iowa ends on a high note

MASON CITY, Iowa - As we're winding down the year, Toys for Tots in North Iowa is ending on a high note.
During distribution at the Salvation Army before Christmas, about 1,300 families were served with bags of toys for kids this year. In addition, an estimated $50,000 in cash donations were also collected through various businesses and events in 13 area counties.
Coordinator Ernie Martinez says giving folks in need a Merry Christmas can't be done without the public's generosity.
"Toys for Tots has been around since 1947, and as a Marine, it's an honor. It's a community effort, and if you don't have the community involved, it doesn't work."
"Our whole goal in the Marine Corps is that we care about the kids. That's the most important thing, it's the smiles on Christmas morning.
Donations are still being collected through the end of the month; toys that are not distributed will carry over into next year.