Timeline on Clear Lake Seawall project moved up; expected to be completed by Memorial Day

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - For nearly 90 years, the Clear Lake Seawall has been a popular gathering place for residents and visitors to North Iowa. Now, the timeline on a project aimed to restore it is being accelerated.
Work is set to begin next week on repairing the seawall, which has seen parts of their stones chipped away over time. But instead of construction expecting to wrap up next year, the timeline of completion has been moved up to this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.
Mike Callanan notes of the significance of the historic landmark, and wanted to ensure that repairs are done right.
"There are processes, and we wanted to do it right. That's why we employed TNT [Tuckpointing and Building Restoration of Stockton, Iowa] because they have a great background in this type of work."
Earlier this month, council approved a roughly $187,000 contract with TNT, which came in about 25% less than the original anticipated cost. The city is also working on getting the seawall listed as a National Historic Landmark, something Callanan is excited about.
"We're unique in Clear Lake already because the Surf Ballroom is on the National Historic Registry. For a small town to have a situation like that is quite unique in the state of Iowa."
The State Historical Society of Iowa is expected to meet on Clear Lake's submission for the seawall at their June 10 meeting.