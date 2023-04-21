Three-vehicle collision in Clear Lake kills one driver

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One person is dead and two are injured after a three-vehicle collision in Clear Lake.
It happened around 12:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 18 and Four Winds Drive. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country was westbound and a 2016 Nissan Frontier and a 2012 Ford Edge were heading east. The State Patrol says the Town & Country crossed the center line, sideswiping the Ford Edge and hitting the Nissan Frontier head on. All vehicles came to rest on the south portion of the highway.
The State Patrol says all three drivers were taken by Clear Lake EMS to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where one died. The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of relatives.
Clear Lake police and fire department assisted with this crash, which remains under investigation.