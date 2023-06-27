Those close to Jodi Huisentruit gather to remember her nearly 3 decades after she went missing

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who knew Jodi Huisentruit best and those still working the case after nearly three decades gathered in front of the KIMT building on Tuesday to remember the former news anchor.
Twenty-eight years ago on June 27, 1995, 27-year-old Huisentruit disappeared in Mason City and has not been seen or heard from since. No arrests have been made in her case.
You can watch the entire memorial here.
"She was so vibrant, and her career was probably going to start to take off. This might have been the stepping stone for her to make it big, which was always her goal," said Jenny Hager, a college roommate of Huisentruit's said.
The Iowa DCI did not take questions regarding the case but did say closure for the family is always their priority.
"Whether it takes place tomorrow or 28 years ago, it's important that closure comes to those families," the DCI said.
Anybody with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.