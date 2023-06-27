Those close to Jodi Huisentruit gather to remember her nearly 3 decades after she went missing

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Those close to Jodi Huisentruit gather to remember her nearly 3 decades after she went missing

  • Updated
  • 0
The former KIMT news anchor is still remembered.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who knew Jodi Huisentruit best and those still working the case after nearly three decades gathered in front of the KIMT building on Tuesday to remember the former news anchor.

Twenty-eight years ago on June 27, 1995, 27-year-old Huisentruit disappeared in Mason City and has not been seen or heard from since. No arrests have been made in her case. 

You can watch the entire memorial here. 

"She was so vibrant, and her career was probably going to start to take off. This might have been the stepping stone for her to make it big, which was always her goal," said Jenny Hager, a college roommate of Huisentruit's said.

The Iowa DCI did not take questions regarding the case but did say closure for the family is always their priority.

"Whether it takes place tomorrow or 28 years ago, it's important that closure comes to those families," the DCI said. 

Anybody with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department. 

