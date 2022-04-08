 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Third straight night of gunfire reported in Mason City

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the third straight night, Mason City Police are investigating a report of shots fired. This time, at a home in the 600 block of 10th Street NE. 

MCPD responded to another shots fired call on Thursday night

A lieutenant told our reporter on the scene it was too early to give out information. We are expecting to learn more on Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. 

Tags

Recommended for you