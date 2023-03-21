Swatting incidents prompt lockdowns at many north Iowa schools

Reported school shootings in Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City on Tuesday that prompted the schools to go on lockdown were swatting incidents, authorities said.
The Mason City Police Department issued the following statement:
"This morning dispatch received a call reporting of a shooting at the MCHS. MCPD arrived and found that school was operating normally - no one was injured. Schools across Iowa received similar calls this morning. We have referred this to our LE partners at the state level," police said.
The Clear Lake Police Department said swatting calls were occurring around Iowa on Tuesday.
“This morning we received one phone call reporting a shooting at the high school. While officers were en route, the high school went on lockdown. It was determined the call was false. This type of call, known as swatting, was reported to be occurring throughout the state today. No one was injured and officers and school staff checked the area,” police said.
The Charles City Police Department said the following:
"The CCPD and FCSO responded to the High School and Middle School for a threat call. It was discovered to be a false call which is being made around the entire state to other school districts. There was no danger to staff or children. Thank you to the incredible staff at both schools for their assistance."
