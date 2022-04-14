Surveying the damage: tornado leaves trail of destruction in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City is reeling in the wake of an EF-1 tornado ripping through Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday night.
Homes, workplaces, and pieces of infrastructure were crushed across state lines by a string of severe storms that rolled through Northern Iowa and Southeast Minnesota Tuesday. As the sun rose in Mason City, residents awoke to scattered debris rattling in the wind, treetops flattened to eye-level, blocked-off roads, and buildings blown to pieces.
"There was a big vibration, a lot of wind, a big vibration, and then we came out and the tree was gone," said Mason City Resident Robin Hill, who saw a tree in his front yard toppled. His son, Christopher continued, "we were surprised at first. It went down, I told my mom 'our whole tree just fell.' I couldn't believe it. Craziest thing that's ever happened here."
The River City's Eastbrooke neighborhood was among the hardest hit, with homes and businesses sustaining significant damage. Winds sheered the Alpha Media offices, forcing four of its five radio stations off the air.
Areas near the recycling center on 35th Street also saw extensive impacts, taking a heavy toll on A1 Storage.
"What was your first reaction when you saw it," KIMT Meteorologist Ryan Knapp asked A1 Storage's Al Lewerke. "Devastation. Disbelief. I've never seen anything like this in my life." Lewerke adds, "half of one building is completely gone, and about 50-or-60% of all the doors are flown in and off the track."
No deaths or injuries have been reported so far in Mason City, a miracle according to first responders in Cerro Gordo County.
"I feel for the people that got impacted," Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Coordinator Stephen P. O'Neil told KIMT. "Insurance or not, that's a mess to clean up, and the repair you have to do and get things back. But circumstances as they are, a little shift over, a little more intensity, you had that going to Downtown Mason City, and the picture changes."
O'Neil says he was surprised by the intensity the tornado maintained for an extended period of time. The National Weather Service reports winds reached between 100 and 110 miles per hour as the storm tore through a 4.4-mile path.