Students experiencing music history at the Surf Ballroom

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning... .The combination of very cold temperatures and winds will produce bitter wind chills into this morning over portions of central Iowa. Additional wind chill headlines may be needed tonight into Friday morning with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&