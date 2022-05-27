Staying safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer vacation season. And if your plans involve taking the boat or jet ski out, it's always best to take proper precautions.
Though temperatures have been a bit on the cooler side as of late, Matt Washburn with Iowa DNR anticipates an uptick in boat traffic this weekend, as temperatures are expected to be more summer-like. He has some advice to pass along so that everyone can have a fun, enjoyable summer.
"Be aware of your surroundings on the lake, have your safety equipment up to date and available while you're on the boat, and enjoy the weekend."
The U.S. Coast Guard found that there were a little over 750 boating fatalities nationwide in 2020, a 25% increase from the year before. Alcohol was the leading contributing factor, accounting for 18% of total fatalities. Washburn heavily stressing having a designated operator.
"I would encourage everybody to have somebody that's set aside, per se, a driver or operator for a boat. The same rules that apply on the road, the .08, is the same on the water."
Washburn says DNR will be out patrolling frequently over the weekend. If caught operating watercraft while intoxicated, it's a serious misdemeanor, which means jail time, fines and loss of boating privileges.
Before heading out on the water, Washburn says boaters should have enough wearable life jackets for everyone on board, as well as a throwable floatation device, fire extinguisher and a horn or whistle to use in the event of an emergency.
Washburn adds that this year is a registration renewal year; if you have you have an orange sticker, you need a blue one.