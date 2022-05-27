Southbridge Mall to be rebranded as 'Main Street Xperience'

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new era is dawning on a longtime North Iowa shopping center.
During the reveal of this year's RAGBRAI entertainment Wednesday night inside the Principal Pavilion, Southbridge Mall is being rebranded as 'Main Street Xperience.' The change comes as the new ownership of Southbridge Mason City, LLC takes over, with plans to transform the space into a family entertainment center that includes restaurants and retail.
Larson Red Zone Sports has been a longtime tenant in the mall for the past 16 years. Owner Rick Larson feels the new name gives the building a clean break from the past.
""The old name brought a lot of memories and maybe not so good memories, maybe for a lot of people based on what we've had the last few years. There's been a lot of empty stores, and it's been hard for the mall to move forward and have success with some of the things that have taken place. You bring a different concept to the mall, a different environment, a renewed energy. I think things will be changing a lot in the next couple of years."
As to how the new name was chosen and when the rebrand will officially happen, KIMT News 3 has reached out to Southbridge Mason City, LLC, and have yet to hear back.