Some north Iowa pools close abruptly due to certification issues

Many pools in the north Iowa area are being closed due to Red Cross Certification issues.
The Mason City Family Aquatic Center announced it is closed until further notice.
Pools in Nora Springs, Manly and Hampton are also closed for the same reason.
"Several lifeguards of the Mason City Family Aquatic Center were notified by the headquarters of American Red Cross yesterday that their lifeguard certification was being revoked immediately. The Red Cross has determined that the lifeguard instructor failed to deliver the class in accordance with all applicable Lifeguard training requirements for certification," city officials in Mason City said. "Due to this error in the training, the American Red Cross has revoked staff lifeguard certifications issued by this instructor. Unfortunately, the majority of certifications for staff at the Mason City Family Aquatic Center were obtained through this instructor at the Mason City YMCA."
