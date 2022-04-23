Some Mason City residents concerned about railroad crossing proposal

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've ever been stuck behind a moving or parked train, you likely know how frustrating it can be. Soon, there may be a faster way to get around one on the east side of Mason City.
Earlier this year, the City of Mason City commissioned WHKS & Co. to conduct a feasibility study regarding whether a separate crossing over part of the Canadian Pacific Railway on the east side of town should be constructed. The study is looking at two project sites: an overpass on an extended Southern Illinois Avenue that would connect the Stone Pillar neighborhood with Highway 122, and an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue. Depending on which option is selected, the price tag for the project is slated to run anywhere between $10-14 million.
City engineer Mark Rahm notes of a few reasons behind this study.
"Year after year, it's progressively gotten more train traffic on that rail, more vehicle traffic along there, as well as the development in the southeast with Stone Pillar. Everything has picked up."
In addition, Rahm says the separated crossing would allow faster and better access for emergency vehicles.
"If the emergency vehicles can't get through because of a blocked train, they have to go around too. That's the only thing they can do. The next closest pass point is at Federal."
During a public information meeting this week, Rahm heard from some residents in the project's area about some concerns the separated crossing could have, namely increased traffic in and speeding through a largely residential area, declining property values, and property acquisition. The public is still invited to submit comments.
"We'll take all of the comments that were submitted by the people that attended the meetings. We've had several emails from people that couldn't come to the meetings. All of that information will be taken forward for consideration."
Rahm says a draft of the report will be due in June, with a final report that includes public comments expected the next month, and will be presented to city council at their July 19 meeting.