Soldiers from Mason City's 1133rd Transportation Co. heading to Poland this year

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa National Guard

MASON CITY, Iowa - Around 250 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard, including some from the 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City, are heading to Poland this year.

In a release issued Friday, the National Guard said the 1133rd and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, out of Iowa City, were selected to support federal mobilization missions by the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau.

“These units will support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies, while the 209th Medical Company will provide field hospital health service support,” the National Guard said.

The 1133rd Transportation Company was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and the global war on terrorism. 

