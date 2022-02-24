 Skip to main content
Snowmobiler goes through aerator opening on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A snowmobiler went through an aerator opening on Clear Lake on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 7 p.m. when a report came in about a vehicle possible in the water.

During the search, deputies were notified of a missing snowmobiler who was unfamiliar with the lake. The driver of the snowmobile, David Mapes, 38, of Urbandale, was able to resume himself and get to shore.

Clear Lake paramedics transported him to MercyOne North Iowa for possible hypothermia. The snowmobile is still in the lake and will be removed at a later date. The Iowa DNR is continuing the investigation.

 

