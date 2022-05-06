SkyWest Airlines to reduce weekly flights to/from Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're planning a summer trip, be aware of some changes that are coming to Mason City Airport.
During a special meeting Friday afternoon, airport commission members voted to approve a waiver by SkyWest, who operates jet service from Mason City and Chicago O'Hare, to reduce weekly flights from 12 to 7 beginning July 1. This is a temporary measure to combat against pilot shortages.
At the same time, airport manager David Sims says the airport is working with SkyWest to retain service, while also hearing proposals from other airlines to provide essential air service to North Iowa.
"We have been talking with some other airlines that are are looking into put in proposals for air service. Until those proposals are open next week, we won't know exactly what proposals we do get."
Sims adds that any change to a different airline is still up in the air.
"We really don't have a definitive timeline on how long this process will take. At this point, we expect SkyWest to continue through the end of July, if not longer."
The commission also discussed the airport's terminal modernization project, with a proposal that includes a jet bridge and the potential to expand. Sims expects an option to be selected at the next commission meeting on Monday night. Sims expects construction of the new terminal to begin this fall.