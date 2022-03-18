Showing support for LD's Filling Station in Mason City after devastating fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all have a favorite spot to go to for a great meal and some conversation. For many around Mason City, LD's Filling Station is their go-to sport.
Thursday night into Friday, however, LD's sustained damage from a fire, and will be closed for the time being. For some employees, their livelihoods will be affected as they work to clean up the damage. To help those employees, The Blue Heron Bar & Grill is stepping in to raise money for those affected.
Owner Vickie Lau was devastated when she heard about the fire, and knew there was a way to help out a fellow restaurant and their staff in their time of need.
"As a mom and pop shop, you know that you take care of people, and the community and your employees are your first and foremost part of running a business. If I woke up and my employees couldn't come to work, that would be devastating. As a steward of our community, what could we do to help those who work for LD's?
A portion of sales this weekend will go towards LD's, and there is also a collection jar. Lau says there is no set amount she's hoping to reach, as anything that can be given will go a long way.