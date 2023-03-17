Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in Cerro Gordo Co. crash that injured 4-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa - Alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a four-year-old child on Thursday night.
Dylan Collins, 32, is facing a litany of charges, including child endangerment-bodily injury, OWI and possession of a controlled substance-third offense.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Collins, of Nora Springs, was driving in the 18000 block of 245h St. when he lost control of a vehicle and struck a utility pole.
Both Collins and the four-year-old were treated for minor injuries.