 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in Cerro Gordo Co. crash that injured 4-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
Teen injured after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a four-year-old child on Thursday night.

Dylan Collins, 32, is facing a litany of charges, including child endangerment-bodily injury, OWI and possession of a controlled substance-third offense.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Collins, of Nora Springs, was driving in the 18000 block of 245h St. when he lost control of a vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Both Collins and the four-year-old were treated for minor injuries.

Recommended for you