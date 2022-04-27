Shaping University of Iowa student success post-pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic over the past two years will undoubtedly go down as a time of great change in our society, including in higher education.
At the University of Iowa, President Dr. Barbara Wilson has been on the job for about 9 months now.
"I've been so amazed at the incredible assets of the University of Iowa. I knew it was a great institution, but when you join a place and live and work there, you learn everyday, all the phenomenal things that are happening. The impressive programs, the life changing healthcare we're providing, and the students that we attract from all over the state and all over the world."
She's heard from many students and faculty over how challenging 2020 and 2021 have been, and are excited that university operations and work and learning environments are largely back on campus.
"They missed their friends, their colleagues, their work environments, and they're grateful to be back on ground and be more social."
Now, attention is turning towards making sure every student succeeds.
"We're working very closely, and I would say intently, on student success. We want to make sure everybody that comes into our university graduates, graduates in a reasonable amount of time, and with very little debt."
To accomplish this, Wilson says financial aid, including strong scholarship support from alumni and donors, and other resources like a greater availability of mentor-oriented on-campus jobs will be offered.
"We're not saying that every student should come with no cost at all. As it turns out, a little skin in the game is not a bad thing."
Another initiative in the University's goal is providing more resources and having an open dialogue regarding mental health. As the pandemic has disrupted normal routines, it's another step in making sure students and faculty adjust back to being on campus.
"This has been a tough two years. Lots of loneliness, people isolated, people struggling with a sense of what's the future all about. It's given us a window, a door to walk through, and talk more explicitly about how to take care of yourself, how do we build resilience, how do we talk about mental health the same way we talk about cancer, diabetes and other things. And then how do we teach students to cope with the stress and anxiety about living in a really complicated world."
As of now, legislators have not yet set the budget for the state's regent university system. Dr. Wilson has heard positive messages from the legislature and Governor's office, and is hopeful to see support for the state's universities.
Dr. Wilson was also a guest speaker as part of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's 'Breaking Glass Leadership Series' on Wednesday.