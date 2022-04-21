Serta Simmons Bedding closing its Clear Lake facility

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Serta Simmons Bedding plant in Clear Lake is closing.
The company issued the following statement on Wednesday:
“It’s been our privilege to operate a manufacturing facility in Clear Lake. As part of a broader, company-wide effort to optimize our manufacturing footprint, we have made the difficult decision to close our facility and consolidate the manufacturing operation with other facilities in our network. We are grateful for the many contributions that our Clear Lake manufacturing team has made to Serta Simmons Bedding and are committed to supporting these employees through the transition.”
As of Wednesday, the website for Serta Simmons Bedding was still listing job openings in Clear Lake.