Sendoff ceremony for 1133d Transportation Company: 'You can’t avoid the tears'

MASON CITY, Iowa-There was a military sendoff ceremony for the 1133d Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard at the North Iowa Events Center this morning.
They will be deploying to Poland in order to support "Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce."
The 1133d Transportation Company walked into the All-Seasons Building. Once there, they were met with support from roughly 3,000 members of the military and the local community.
After the ceremony, the unit gave heartfelt goodbyes to friends and family before getting on buses that would help lead them to their mobilization station in Fort Hood, Texas. Iowa Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Steven Roose said saying goodbye to loved ones is never easy.
“When that day comes, you can’t-you can’t avoid the tears. It is an emotional event. Even with all the support, there’s tears both ways…the family stays home and the soldier going, and there’s always that-that thought in the back of your mind, you know, ‘what if," Roose said.
It is expected that the unit will be gone for about a year.