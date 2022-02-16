Sen. Ernst and Mason City Police Chief Brinkley discuss state of law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - Like most professions right now, law enforcement has had to adjust, especially over the last couple of years. During a live stream on Instagram on Tuesday, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley and Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst discussed the current state of law enforcement, and what can be done to address it.
Like many other departments, the Mason City Police Department has had its fair share of challenges, including recruiting and retaining officers and staff. The department has recently hired some officers, with Brinkley speaking highly of them for wanting to put on the uniform and badge, and taking an oath to protect and serve.
"They want their community to be better, they want our department to be better, they want our profession to be better as a whole. It's not about them, it's not about us, it's about the greater good, and I think that's really motivating to me."
With the rise of substance usage and mental health issues, Chief Brinkley commends the work that the department has done in partnering with Central Iowa Community Services to get help and resources to those who need it. While there still are calls for 'defunding the police', Brinkley says it would cause major issues. Instead, he feels the situation should be approached differently, including the utilization of mobile crisis systems.
"I think as people think 'defund the police', maybe, 'let's not send the police on a call where they don't need to go.' This is a better approach, this is what mobile crisis is about. We've had some success with that, it's new in our region, it hasn't completely grabbed on yet to what we're doing. But there is a lot of buy-in for that, and we're starting to gain some support."
Senator Ernst applauds the use of such systems, noting that Marshalltown Police has a contract with a group that utilizes those response systems, and is also proving to succeed.
Mason City Police is still taking applications for officers. For more information, click here.