SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behavior at Clear Lake car wash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior.
Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond.
Authorities said inside the car wash, it was clear metal covers were removed and a short time later we was seen messing with other areas of the car wash.
Boynton said he moved the grates because he was looking for change, and he also admitted to ripping off a downspout and jamming it into the garage door in another stall. He also placed tape over a credit card machine.
The total cost for repairs was more than $3,000.