Rockwell man jailed for high-speed chase in Mason City

  • Updated
Charles Barnish 3.jpg

Charles Barnish/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Rockwell man is in jail after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday in Mason City.

Charles Barnish, 46, of Rockwell, is facing a plethora of traffic charges, interference with official acts and eluding stemming from an incident on S. Washington Ave.

Authorities said Barnish was going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

He's being held on $2,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.

Charles fled from a traffic stop and failed to yield to a fully marked law enforcement vehicle with lights and siren activated.

