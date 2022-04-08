Rockwell man jailed for high-speed chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Rockwell man is in jail after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday in Mason City.
Charles Barnish, 46, of Rockwell, is facing a plethora of traffic charges, interference with official acts and eluding stemming from an incident on S. Washington Ave.
Authorities said Barnish was going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
He's being held on $2,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
Charles fled from a traffic stop and failed to yield to a fully marked law enforcement vehicle with lights and siren activated.