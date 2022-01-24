Robbery investigation underway after cash register stolen at Clear Lake Casey's General Store

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday... .An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening. Advisories have been posted for most of the area...with the potential for a small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a warning tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded to a warning for tonight and early Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&