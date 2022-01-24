 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The
bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days
with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon,
but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening. Advisories
have been posted for most of the area...with the potential for a
small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a warning tonight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and early Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Robbery investigation underway after cash register stolen at Clear Lake Casey's General Store

  • Updated
  • 0
Clear Lake Police

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a man on the run with a cash register.

The Clear Lake Police Department was called to the Casey’s General Store on U.S. Highway 18 East around 8:37 am Sunday.  Store employees said an unknown male had entered the business, demanded money from the clerk, then grabbed the cash register and ran away.

Police say they believe the suspect has left the Clear Lake area and poses no immediate danger to the community.  No weapon was displayed during this robbery and no one was injured.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Detective Jim O'Keefe at 641-355-4405, or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this incident.

Clear Lake Casey's 1 Jan 23 2022
Clear Lake Casey's 2 Jan 23 2022

