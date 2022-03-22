'Remembering Our Fallen' memorial on display in Mason City through the end of March

MASON CITY, Iowa - A tribute to Iowa's men and women who have fought for our country will be in the River City through the end of March.
"Remembering Our Fallen" is a traveling war memorial created by the Omaha-based non-profit Patriotic Productions. The memorial features the names and military and personal photos of the over 90 Iowans killed in the War on Terror. Thanks to a partnership with the Mason City Exchange Club, the memorial will be on display until March 31 at the Sports Page.
Steve Beavers with the club says the memorial fits the club's strong mission in patriotism.
"We always want to remember our veterans, and the sacrifices they made for us. Any time we can do that any way, the club and I feel that's important."
"When we talk about those conflicts, wherever they are at, they seem so far away from us. But you have to remember, there are local people that participated in that."
The Iowa memorial is one of 15 state memorials created by Patriotic Productions.