Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 28 years after she went missing

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy category for
Sensitive Groups.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec
moved into eastern and southern Minnesota late Monday, and ground-
level smoke has persisted through the early Tuesday morning. High
pressure has moved into the state and will result in very light winds
across eastern Minnesota on Tuesday. As a result, ground-level smoke
is expected to linger across the alert area on Tuesday. Winds will
become southerly Tuesday afternoon and air quality may improve across
northeast Minnesota by Wednesday. However, the smoke currently
impacting Wisconsin is expected to recirculate into southern
Minnesota, and ground-level smoke is expected to persist across
southern and east central Minnesota on Wednesday. A cold front will
move across the state Wednesday afternoon and bring cleaner air from
the west. Air quality should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality
index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups, across southeast Minnesota. This area includes Rochester and
Winona. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged
or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.

Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 28 years after she went missing

  • Updated
  • 0

Friends and colleagues are remembering the life of Jodi Huisentruit who disappeared over 25 years ago. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall spoke with one of the people still looking for her after all these years

MASON CITY, IA.-- Twenty-eight years ago on June 27, 1995, 27-year-old, Jodi Huisentruit , a news anchor for KIMT, disappeared in Mason City and has not been seen or heard from since. Tuesday, a group of fellow journalists are holding a commemoration ceremony  at the KIMT News 3 Station in Mason City  to continue to bring awareness to the open and unsolved case. 

Caroline Lowe, with the nonprofit FindJodi Inc. is an investigative journalist who is determined to find answers. 

She says this year's ceremony is met with a lot of frustration because it means Huisentruit has been gone one year longer than she was alive. Tomorrow the community will hear from Huisentruit's former college roommate, co-workers and law enforcement to keep her name alive and 'bring her home'. 

Although she says she did not know Huisentruit personally, Lowe shares what others who were close to her have to say about her.

"They say she kept us very optimistic. She was ambitious in a good way.” Lowe says. “She never forgot her friends' birthday and so many have shared birthday cards, sympathy cards, wedding cards. she had more friends than almost anybody i know. they said she had a great master plan to go up to the twin cities maybe anchor there. 'make mom proud' was one of her mottos."

Lowe encourages anyone who has any information, whether big or small to come forward and share it with law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip by calling (641)-999-1109.

