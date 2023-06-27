Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 28 years after she went missing

MASON CITY, IA.-- Twenty-eight years ago on June 27, 1995, 27-year-old, Jodi Huisentruit , a news anchor for KIMT, disappeared in Mason City and has not been seen or heard from since. Tuesday, a group of fellow journalists are holding a commemoration ceremony at the KIMT News 3 Station in Mason City to continue to bring awareness to the open and unsolved case.
Caroline Lowe, with the nonprofit FindJodi Inc. is an investigative journalist who is determined to find answers.
She says this year's ceremony is met with a lot of frustration because it means Huisentruit has been gone one year longer than she was alive. Tomorrow the community will hear from Huisentruit's former college roommate, co-workers and law enforcement to keep her name alive and 'bring her home'.
Although she says she did not know Huisentruit personally, Lowe shares what others who were close to her have to say about her.
"They say she kept us very optimistic. She was ambitious in a good way.” Lowe says. “She never forgot her friends' birthday and so many have shared birthday cards, sympathy cards, wedding cards. she had more friends than almost anybody i know. they said she had a great master plan to go up to the twin cities maybe anchor there. 'make mom proud' was one of her mottos."
Lowe encourages anyone who has any information, whether big or small to come forward and share it with law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip by calling (641)-999-1109.