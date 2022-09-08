 Skip to main content
Remember when: Prince Philip in Mason City in 1969

  • Updated
Prince Philip

Prince Philip at the Mason City Airport with Lt. Wesley Greenan in 1969. Courtesy Mason City Public Library Historical Collection.

MASON CITY, Iowa - There may be a few people who remember when Prince Philip visited Mason City.

The Mason City Public Library Historical Collection shared an image with KIMT on Thursday of Prince Philip at the Mason City Airport in 1969.

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II until his death in 2021. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. 

