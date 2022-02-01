RAGBRAI returns to North Iowa this July, and 15,000 riders are expected

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's official...Iowa's long standing bike ride across the state is coming back to North Iowa this July.
This year's ride will start at the Missouri River in Sergeant Bluff on July 23, making stops in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and ending in Lansing on July 30. It's been nearly 8 years since Mason City was an overnight stop along RAGBRAI's route, and 5 years since it last passed through North Iowa.
"I was excited. I was hoping for a northern route."
For Wayne's Ski & Cycle owner Matt Curtis, the ride means a big boom in business.
"Leading up to it, getting people ready, getting their bikes ready, getting equipment for them. The day of, we'll see a lot of people with mechanical issues and coming back off the route."
Curtis has ridden part of the leg of the trek across the Hawkeye State in the past. One of the perks about the cycling community is the camaraderie between cyclists, many of whom come from across the U.S. and the world to see Iowa on two wheels.
"Everybody is there having fun, riding bikes, meeting new friends, seeing new places that you've never been in Iowa from a different perspective."
Encouraging RAGBRAI's organizers to consider coming back through the River City takes some work. Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James is anticipating about 15,000 riders to come through town, as well as their families and other guests.
"This will be our third time. We've come close, the route's been close several times, and they've passed us by."
Generating $3 million into the local economy in 2014, James is excited for what this year's ride could mean to Mason City.
"We're excited to roll up our sleeves and pitch in where we can to make this a wonderful event for RAGBRAI nation and our community."
Volunteers are needed to help when cyclists come through Mason City. If you are interested, call Visit Mason City at 641-422-1663.