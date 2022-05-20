Pursuit around Mason City results in Charles City man being arrested on felony charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing felony charges after a vehicle pursuit around Mason City on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony Long, 29, of Charles City, is facing felony charges of eluding and drug possession along with a plethora of driving offenses.
The Iowa State Patrol said Long nearly caused an accident before he fled from authorities. At one point, a cup and a milkshake were thrown out the window, and later methamphetamine was located near the milkshake.
Long exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour before he was stopped south of B-20 on Lark Ave. Methamphetamine and a vape pen were found in the vehicle.