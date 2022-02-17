 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening.
Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its
passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief
but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50
mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may
accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak
winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at
times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
over short distances in and around snow squalls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel
conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

&&

Public fundraising campaign kicks off for North Iowa Events Center building expansion project

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - Inside the show arena at the North Iowa Events Center, the dirt is being tilled up, ready for show season. During the spring and summer months, it's busy every weekend.

While there are already plenty of stalls, and there's a lot of room on the grounds, board member Don O'Connor says research has shown there needs to be more facilities, especially for those who regularly compete and spend a lot of money during show season.

"They don't want to go outside in the elements and have their horses rained on, after they braided all their manes, and prepped them all. And costumes...$500 cowboy hats. In large part, it's part of their judging."

The center's board is campaigning to raise money to construct an indoor warm-up arena attached to the west side of the current horse arena in the initial phase, as well as an enclosed, heated stall barn in the second phase. These additions should allow the arena to expand to a year-round schedule, as opposed to the current 7 months, where shows can be held regardless of weather. Not only that, it would also welcome more visitors to spend their money in the community.

"Most people don't realize the amount of money that these people spend at our hotels, our restaurants, our gas stations, our retail stores. They're not showing 24 hours a day, and in their off time, they're out doing other things."

While the board is working to ink financial commitments, O'Connor notes that the effects of the project are far reaching into counties around North Iowa.

"This is not a Mason City, Clear Lake or Cerro Gordo County thing. This covers us in multiple counties around us."

Tentative plans call for the first phase to start construction later this year and be completed by April 2023, while the second phase is likely to be completed in 2024.

