Public fundraising campaign kicks off for North Iowa Events Center building expansion project

MASON CITY, Iowa - Inside the show arena at the North Iowa Events Center, the dirt is being tilled up, ready for show season. During the spring and summer months, it's busy every weekend.
While there are already plenty of stalls, and there's a lot of room on the grounds, board member Don O'Connor says research has shown there needs to be more facilities, especially for those who regularly compete and spend a lot of money during show season.
"They don't want to go outside in the elements and have their horses rained on, after they braided all their manes, and prepped them all. And costumes...$500 cowboy hats. In large part, it's part of their judging."
The center's board is campaigning to raise money to construct an indoor warm-up arena attached to the west side of the current horse arena in the initial phase, as well as an enclosed, heated stall barn in the second phase. These additions should allow the arena to expand to a year-round schedule, as opposed to the current 7 months, where shows can be held regardless of weather. Not only that, it would also welcome more visitors to spend their money in the community.
"Most people don't realize the amount of money that these people spend at our hotels, our restaurants, our gas stations, our retail stores. They're not showing 24 hours a day, and in their off time, they're out doing other things."
While the board is working to ink financial commitments, O'Connor notes that the effects of the project are far reaching into counties around North Iowa.
"This is not a Mason City, Clear Lake or Cerro Gordo County thing. This covers us in multiple counties around us."
Tentative plans call for the first phase to start construction later this year and be completed by April 2023, while the second phase is likely to be completed in 2024.