Public comment period open for Mason City Airport terminal modernization project

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Airport Commission is hearing from the public about plans to modernize the current terminal.
Options include:
*Construct a new terminal facility with all public spaces on one level west of the existing terminal to meet current building codes, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) standards for passenger terminal facilities.
*Expand the terminal apron to the west to meet standards for regional jet and narrow body charter operations.
*Extend the access road to provide curbside service to the proposed terminal building to meet Statewide Urban Design and Specifications (SUDAS) standards.
*Expand the parking areas to increase capacity to meet local municipality parking requirements.
*Demolish (partial or full) the existing terminal, FAA annex, and restaurant.
The public comment period is open until February 10. Comments can be submitted or emailed to the airport until then.