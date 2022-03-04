Prairie Ridge seeing increase for opiate treatment

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the past year, the opioid epidemic has continued to worsen. Nationwide, the CDC reported 100,000 overdose deaths during a 12 month period ending this past April, a 28.5% increase from the year before.
At Prairie Ridge, Community Based Programming Director Kelly Grunhovd says they have received an increase in people seeking treatment for opiate abuse, with fentanyl being a major one. She notes that fentanyl is appearing in not just street drugs, but even in marijuana as well.
When it comes to prescription opiates, she says it's important to use them for their intended purpose and to safely dispose of any expired ones.
"It starts with medication safety and access to those potentially life saving drugs, and having an understanding on how accessible some of these substances are where any of us are at risk probably for coming across them."