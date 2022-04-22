Popular Mason City restaurant damaged by fire to remain closed for months

MASON CITY, Iowa - A popular Mason City restaurant that is closed due to a fire that was potentially arson will remain closed for several months.

LD’s Filling Station posted on social media Friday that due to the March 17 fire, “it will be several months before we are able to re-open.

“The last month has been an array of emotions-mentally, physically, and emotionally,” the restaurant posted. “Your love, thoughts, prayers, and support has meant the world

to the LD’s business and our family of employees. Our employees have been overwhelmed by the support of the community to help them.”

Mason City police said Friday that the investigation continues into the fires that caused extensive damage to businesses in the northeast part of town. No arrests have been made.