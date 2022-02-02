 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Subsiding this Morning but Another Round
Tonight...

.Wind chill values across northern Iowa have warmed above 20
degrees below zero and will remain above wind chill advisory
criteria through the remainder of the daytime hours, allowing the
morning advisory to expire. Another round of wind chill advisory headlines
remain in place tonight, covering roughly the northwest half of
the state. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero will
the common.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Pool for next Mason City superintendent narrowed down from 17 to 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City School Logo
Patterson, Jared

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City schools announced Wednesday that there are six finalists for its open superintendent position.

The names of the finalists were not released.

The initial pool of candidates was whittled down from 17 to 6.

“The board will soon reach out to community members to serve on the team conducting formal interviews with the finalists, which will take place February 22. The new superintendent will begin leading the Mason City Community School District effective July 1, 2022,” the school said in a statement.

