Pool for next Mason City superintendent narrowed down from 17 to 6

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City schools announced Wednesday that there are six finalists for its open superintendent position.
The names of the finalists were not released.
The initial pool of candidates was whittled down from 17 to 6.
“The board will soon reach out to community members to serve on the team conducting formal interviews with the finalists, which will take place February 22. The new superintendent will begin leading the Mason City Community School District effective July 1, 2022,” the school said in a statement.