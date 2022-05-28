Police: Shooting at Mason City campground stemmed from parking dispute; 1 injured

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night at around 10:30 at MacNider Campground that stemmed from a parking disagreement.
Witnesses tell KIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens they heard an argument between two individuals, with one of them being put in a chokehold.
"Once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for review for criminal charges. There is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident," police said.
In addition to Mason City Police, the Iowa State Patrol was also on scene.