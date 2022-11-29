Police say man wanted for Mason City attempted murder taken into custody

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, hours after police say he tried to kill another man.
Police responded to the 300 block of 3rd St. NW. on Monday night and located a shooting victim who was then hospitalized.
The Mason City Police Department says Stephen Tiedmanson was taken into custody Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Street SW at approximately 1:50 p.m. A firearm was also recovered at that time.
He was wanted for attempted murder and first-degree theft. He was taken into custody without incident.
The condition of the victim has not been released.