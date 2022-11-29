 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Police say man wanted for Mason City attempted murder taken into custody

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, hours after police say he tried to kill another man.

Police responded to the 300 block of 3rd St. NW. on Monday night and located a shooting victim who was then hospitalized.

The Mason City Police Department says Stephen Tiedmanson was taken into custody Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Street SW at approximately 1:50 p.m.  A firearm was also recovered at that time.

He was wanted for attempted murder and first-degree theft. He was taken into custody without incident.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Download PDF MC shooting

 

Recommended for you