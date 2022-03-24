Police: Fires that closed Mason City's LD Filling Station, Coin Laundry considered suspicious

MASON CITY, Iowa - A fire that closed one of Mason City’s most storied restaurants is being classified as suspicious, authorities said Thursday.
The Mason City Police Department is hoping anyone with information comes forward regarding last weekend’s fire that caused extensive damage to LD’s Filling Station and another fire at Coin Laundry Center.
The Coin Laundry Center is also still closed.
“The circumstances surrounding each of these fires is suspicious,” police said Thursday. “We are disappointed that these criminal acts have impacted our community in this way. We are working to hold accountable the person or people responsible for these incidents.”
Anyone with information can contact the police at 641-421-3636 or at Crimestoppers of North Iowa.
