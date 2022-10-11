Police deploy taser, take first-degree burglary suspect into custody in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for first-degree burglary Monday night after a person came home and found him inside.
Ryan Snyder, 28, was arrested and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Court documents state he entered a residence in the 600 block of 3rd Pl. SE. and was found when the victim arrived home. Snyder then assaulted the victim.
He was arrested and tased following a foot pursuit and is facing three additional charges of interference with official acts.