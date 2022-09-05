One arrested and one injured in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue Sunday morning just after 4 a.m.
Officers found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th St. N.W. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mason City Police Department.
They said the man was transported to the hospital by medics, no condition known at this time.
MCPD said the investigation led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 900 block of N. Washington where a handgun was recovered.
Officers arrested 31-year-old Reggie Isiah Williams during the search warrant and he was charged with Possessing a Firearm by a Felon, a class D felony. He is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Iowa DCI and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Mason City Police Department.