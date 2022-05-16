Old Navy, 2 other stores may be coming to Mason City's west side

MASON CITY, Iowa - A couple of empty buildings on Mason City’s west side may soon have new occupants.
In a city council agenda released Monday, it stated that Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less would open in the Willow Creek Crossing.
“This development agreement provides an incentive to lease spaces that have been vacant, and would likely continue to be vacant if not for the incentive,” the city said. “In addition, it brings three important and exciting retailers to the Mason City market.”
