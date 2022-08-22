Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder

OSAGE, Iowa - The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues.
Nathan Gilmore is being held on a $1M bond and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Bradbury, a rural Cerro Gordo County woman who went missing last year.
The timeline of the investigation is as follows based on court documents:
April 5, 2021 - Bradbury was arrested for trespassing at a Mason City car dealership and was booked into the jail at 11:30 p.m.
April 6, 2021 - Bradbury was released from jail and went to an associate’s house in Mason City between 2-5 p.m. She changed her clothes and left the residence with a younger white male. The associate did not know the male but knew they were traveling to St. Ansgar.
April 6, 2021 - Gilmore had a scheduled arraignment at 1:15 at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
July 12, 2021 - A teenager found a human skull, which had been placed on a stick.
Aug. 26, 2021 - Gilmore allegedly sent a Snapchat message to a male associate of one of Gilmore’s ex-girlfriends and said, “You’ll be looking like the body they found outside Mitchell.”
Feb. 2, 2022 - Bradbury was reported missing. At that point, her family provided DNA samples and medical records.
Feb. 4, 2022 - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Bradbury.
Feb. 11, 2022 - The human remains found were identified as Bradbury’s.
April 5, 2022 - Additional remains identified as Bradbury were located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park.
Aug. 19, 2022 - Gilmore was interviewed by law enforcement and described being present in the park the day the skull was discovered and stated that he spoke with law enforcement who were present at the scene. He provided an accurate description of the skull and initially claimed he knew about the case due to media reports.
Authorities said his story changed and he admitted to picking up a woman near the jail on April 6, 2021. Gilmore claimed he took the woman to a house in Mason City and went back to work in St. Ansgar.
However, his story changed again and GPS records obtained showed his Facebook account was active in the area of the Greenbelt River Trail Park at 7:21 p.m. and at 8:37 p.m.
During a search of his residence on Aug. 19, a drawing was found affixed to a whiteboard in his living room. The drawing had blood splatters on it next to a goat head and numbers correlating to the case were written.
The numbers were: 04-06 - The date Bradbury was last seen. 590 - Coincides with an urban dictionary acronym meaning that “someone is tired of living. 43.3, -92.8 - An abbreviated GPS coordinate for the Greenbelt River Trail Park.