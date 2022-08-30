Now Hiring! Humane Society hoping to alleviate staffing shortages

MASON CITY, Iowa - A local humane society is feeling the pinch of staff shortages just like many places across our viewing area. The North Iowa Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City is in need of some additional staff to help take care of the animals.
Shelter Executive Director Sybil Soukup says many college students who took care of the animals returned to school, and now that's left them in a bit of a bind.
To alleviate the current staffing shortage, the Humane Society will be closed on Thursdays in September.
Soukup says it's a 24-hour job but they're hoping someone will recognize the great perks of coming on-board to help out.
Soukup Says, " There's a lot of cleaning to do, a lot of clean-up work and a lot of taking care of the animals. Our animal caretakers are really the most important people in the shelter because they're the eyes and ears of our animal health and animal care for the whole building. So we rely heavily on them. It's an important job, and it's very rewarding when you get to be part of the animal's adoption journey."
Soukup says they're a labor heavy organization with limited funding.
She adds, as a non-profit it can be hard to compete with wages.
According to Soukup, "What we lack in wage, we try to make up for it in flexibility and having a fun environment and of course being able to work with fun little cats and little dogs, and having a good time at your job. It's a very fun and rewarding place to work!"
You can go to the Human Society’s website for more information and find a link to apply for an animal caretaker position.