Notable tornadoes that affected the Mason City, Clear Lake areas over the years

On April 12th, 2022, and EF-1 tornado stuck the southeast side of Mason City and carving a damage path of about 4.4 miles through this part of the city. With this tornado still fresh in our minds, a few people reached out inquiring about when that last time Mason City was hit by a tornado. Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists have spent time looking back through some weather records and have found several notable tornadoes that affected the Mason City and Clear Lake areas over the decades. Here are some of them:
April 12, 2022 - EF1
June 16, 2014 - EF1
March 30, 2005 - F0
April 17, 2004 - F0
June 6, 1995 - F1
August 2, 1990 - F1
May 30, 1989 - F1
May 29, 1980 - F2
February 23, 1977 - F1
April 30, 1967 - F3
August 28, 1960 - F1
*Note: The map some of the more notable tornadoes in the area.*