North Iowa woman charged in death of 3-month-old, court docs cite lack of nutrition

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa woman has been arrested concerning the death of a 3-month-old child and the near death of another child.
Allyssa Luke, 29, of Plymouth, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday on two counts of child endangerment, one resulting in death.
Luke is accused of creating a substantial risk to the child by deprivation of proper nutrition resulting in the child’s death, court documents state. The second charge said another child who was the same age also nearly died.
The charges stemmed from February of 2021 and occurred at 144 6th St. SW.