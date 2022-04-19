North Iowa radio broadcaster recalls on-air experience as tornado beared down on station

MASON CITY, Iowa - Broadcast outlets like television and radio have an obligation and a duty to provide the latest information in times of severe weather. That's what Bob Fisher was doing from Alpha Media's studios at Radio Park last Tuesday.
Fisher was broadcasting on all 5 of their Mason City stations, notifying the latest information relayed from the National Weather Service when their Eastbrooke building took a direct hit from an EF-1 tornado that passed through the southern and eastern sides of town. The hit was so strong, the entire building shook.
"Doing 14 years of severe weather coverage in this building, I never felt this building shake like it did. I'm sure some of that was from the tower falling on the building, but I could also tell just by how the building shook. It had to be a 100 mph wind gust."
The strong winds bent their studio-to-transmitter link tower that feeds programming to all of their stations' transmitter sites, forcing 4 of their 5 stations off the air, though KGLO remained on. In addition, it took their internet offline for a time. Despite everything going on outside, it didn't stop Fisher from doing his job: keeping people safe.
"We've had several people reach out and thank us that, even though they know the circumstances of 4 of the 5 stations being off the air, we were able to still get them at least on one of their stations that information, and of course with our social media as well."
In addition to the bent tower, the building also had some minor siding and shutter damage, and also had downed trees and a bent entrance sign.
With the exception of KRIB's FM translator at 96.7, all affected stations (93.9 KIAI, 106.1 KLSS, 102.7 KYTC and 1490 KRIB) are back on air as of this past weekend.