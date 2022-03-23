North Iowa man enters guilty plea to rash of gas station robberies

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A north Iowa man has entered a guilty plea to a rash of gas station robberies earlier this year in Cerro Gordo County.
Houston Conway, 23, of Britt and Mason City, entered a written guilty plea Monday to four counts of second-degree robbery.
Conway will be sentenced on May 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Three of the robberies occurred in Mason City while another was in Clear Lake.
In all three Mason City robberies, Conway demanded the employee to open the register and took cash. In one instance, he is accused of having his hand in his pocket to make it appear he may have been concealing a weapon.